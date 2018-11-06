Missouri Attorney General's Office Joins Murder Trial

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- An assistant Missouri attorney general has been assigned to help prosecute the case of a Saudi national accused of paying someone to kill a central Missouri bar owner.

Attorney David Hansen on Tuesday entered his appearance as special prosecutor and asked a judge to delay the start of the first-degree murder trial of 24-year-old Ziyad Abid.

Abid is being held without bond after his roommate told detectives he killed Warrensburg bar owner Matt Whitworth on September 1 at Abid's request. Prosecutors have not stated a motive or presented evidence against Abid other than the statement of Reginald Singletary Jr., who along with Abid is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Abid's trial is scheduled for August 20, but Hansen says he needs more time to prepare.