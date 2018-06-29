Missouri Attorney General's Office Make Over Results In Controversy

JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is proposing a remodel for his staff's offices. Koster said the renovations will not be using general revenue funds. Koster kept reiterating that this money is already in the attorney general's account. Some legislators, including Sen. Will Kraus, R-Lee's Summit, think this is a poor time for this kind of spending when there are so many cuts taking place. Koster said the main reason for the remodel is to bring the lower level up to the same standards as the rest of the building.

Koster said these are funds his office has been saving for more than three years and the money could not be used toward things like higher education. Koster said the remodel is important because the lower level, which is where Social Services used to be located, now has a pressure problem. Koster wants to tear down the walls and find a way to add natural light to the dark, secluded basement. The limestone walls in the lower level are also bubbling and letting moisture into the building.

The lower level will now be the home of the consumer division, which includes legal offices and other services such as the hotline. However, Koster said the old temporary wall offices should be ripped out to be brought up to the standards of the rest of the building.