Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls

JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part of Apple Support.

According to a news release, scammers will say that the recipients apple iCloud account has been compromised and they should 'press 1' to protect their account. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke this afternoon about how residents can protect themselves.

“Missourians should always be vigilant and be careful when answering these scam calls. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and call my office - we will take action wherever possible,” Schmitt said in a news release.

An example of the robocall can be found here.