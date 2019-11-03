Missouri Attorney General warns against fraudulent Apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part of Apple Support.
According to a news release, scammers will say that the recipients apple iCloud account has been compromised and they should 'press 1' to protect their account. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke this afternoon about how residents can protect themselves.
“Missourians should always be vigilant and be careful when answering these scam calls. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately and call my office - we will take action wherever possible,” Schmitt said in a news release.
An example of the robocall can be found here.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Former Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill spoke on Saturday at the Center for Missouri Studies about growing up... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night about a mile and a half north of Steedman. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The 10th annual Race to the Dome concluded in Jefferson City Saturday morning after being postponed due... More >>
in
LEXINGTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's investigating a drug trafficking operation — and possible human... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge's parents have filed to intervene in a guardianship case for their grandchild, days... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY — Flames engulfed the Stuckey's restaurant, Dairy Queen and gas station in Nelson off of I-70 Friday night,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Tolton Trailblazers play against the Hallsville Indians tonight for this Friday Night Fever’s Week 10 Game of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Friday afternoon. Moberly police responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
in
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night. The death was reported at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Beloved secretary at Father Tolton Catholic High School spent her last day filled with love and kindness. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in... More >>
in