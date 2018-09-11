Missouri audit finds schools did not get traffic fine money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - City revenues from traffic violations that exceeded Missouri limits have not been properly distributed by the state to schools in counties where the money originated.

The auditor's office said in a report Wednesday that state agencies did not correctly dole out about $235,000 collected under a law that legislators are seeking to modify as part of a response to events in Ferguson.

Under current law, cities cannot get more than 30 percent of their general revenue from traffic fines and fees. The excess is supposed to go to schools in the county the money came from.

The report says the money instead went to a state fund from which basic aid is distributed to all of Missouri's public school districts.