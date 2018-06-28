Missouri audit shows $376K spent flying commissioners to meetings

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state audit shows Missouri has spent $376,000 flying commissioners to meetings across the state.

A report released Monday by state Auditor Tom Schweich notes the state could have saved $294,000 reimbursing conservation and transportation commissioners for driving instead in 2012 and 2013.

The transportation and conservation departments responded in the audit that the flights are necessary to get commissioners to meetings in a timely manner.

The Department of Transportation plans to continue flying commissioners on state planes despite Schweich's recommendation to drive.

The audit also notes the fleet of 19 planes is unnecessarily large and consequently is underused. The report notes Missouri's six passenger planes on average were used to capacity only about 10 percent of the time they were available to fly.