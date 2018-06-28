Missouri Auditor Galloway notes closed meeting issues

COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says the most common Sunshine Law violations in the state include closed-session discussions on issues that should be open to the public.

Galloway's Monday report reviews violations of the state's open records and open meetings laws from January 2014 to June 2015.

Galloway's office found governmental bodies sometimes discussed issues improperly during closed sessions or did not adequately document the reason for a closed meeting. Galloway also says governmental bodies didn't always properly disclose what decisions were made in closed session.

Issues were found mainly in county governments, school districts and cities.

The full report can be found here.

Galloway recommends only discussing topics allowable under state law in closed session. She also is calling for better record keeping.