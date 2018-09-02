Missouri Auditor to Look at Year-End Expenses

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich said he's heard plenty of rumors about government agencies going on

spending sprees near the end of the budget year. Now he wants to check out whether it is true.

Schweich said Monday that his auditors will seek to determine if some of Missouri's departments do, in fact, hurry up to spend any

remaining money before the fiscal year ends. Schweich has not identified which departments he will review. But he said the audit

will focus on agencies that tend to spend the most money and will compare costs during the normal course of the year to those in the final days, weeks or months of the fiscal year.

He said he hopes to have the audit complete by around the end of 2011.