Missouri authorities investigate suspected road-rage death

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Road rage is suspected in the death of a man in central Missouri.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Cole County Sheriff's Department is investigating the June 13 assault in the St. Martins area.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. John Wheeler says two people were out of their vehicles and "blows were thrown" in what he described as a "suspected road rage incident." It's not clear what led to the assault.

On June 16, the victim's daughter reported that her father had a brain bleed and was in a medically induced coma. She says she unsuccessfully tried to persuade him to make a report. Before authorities could talk to him, the woman reported June 17 that her father was brain dead and on life support. His name hasn't been released.