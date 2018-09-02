Missouri Awaits Debut of Oregon Transfer Brown

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A Missouri backcourt depleted by Michael Dixon's early-season departure should get some help Monday night.

Oregon transfer Jabari Brown is expected to play his first game for No. 12 Missouri (8-1). The Tigers play South Carolina State at Mizzou Arena in their final home game of 2012.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Oakland, Calif., started his only two games at Oregon last year before deciding to leave. He sat out the first semester this year for Missouri.

Brown is one of six transfers on the Missouri roster. He joins Alex Oriakhi, who played at Connecticut; Earnest Ross from Auburn; Keion Bell from Pepperdine; Danny Feldmann, formerly of Columbia; and ex-junior college player Tony Criswell.

Junior guard Jordan Clarkson is a Tulsa transfer who is eligible to play next season.