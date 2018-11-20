Missouri ballot features teacher evaluation change

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters are likely to hear a lot about good teachers and local control in the coming months.

Public education groups are gearing up for a big battle with prominent political donor Rex Sinquefield over a proposed constitutional amendment changing teacher employment standards in Missouri.

The proposal will be labeled as Constitutional Amendment 3 on the November ballot. It would limit teacher tenure protections and require school personnel to be evaluated, paid and fired based largely on student performance data.

Sinquefield is bankrolling the group backing the measure. He says it will reward good teachers and help schools get rid of bad ones.

Teachers unions and school administrators' groups are opposing the measure. They say it will lead to more standardized testing and less local control for schools.