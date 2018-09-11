Missouri ballot to feature teacher evaluation plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - An initiative proposing a new teacher evaluation method has won approval to appear on the November ballot in Missouri.

The secretary of state's office confirmed Tuesday that supporters had gathered enough petition signatures of registered voters to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the fall election.

The proposal would limit tenure protections for public school staff and require them to be evaluated largely on student achievement.

A campaign group supporting the measure said Tuesday that it would reward good teachers and support struggling ones.

The measure is opposed by a coalition of public school teachers and officials who contend it could lead to costly standardized tests across the state.

The proposal will appear on the ballot as Constitutional Amendment 3.