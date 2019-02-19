Missouri baseball 1-2 after season opening series

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. - The Missouri baseball team opened its 2019 campaign against North Florida over the weekend. The series marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Tigers dropped the opening series, only winning one out of three games against the Ospreys.

The team endured a tough loss in game one on Friday losing by just one run. Despite coming from behind three times to tie the game, the Tigers ultimately could not hold on in the late innings.

Saturday proved to be a more exciting day for the Tigers, as they came away with a 5-4 victory. Pre-season favorite Kameron Misner led the team's offense with two home runs. Saturday's game is only the second multi-home run game of Misner's career. The bullpen also played a huge role in the Tigers' victory. Despite giving up four runs through the first three innings, the Tigers silenced the Ospreys' bats the rest of the game thanks to sophomore Konnor Ash, senior Cameron Dulle and junior TJ Sikkema for a combined six scoreless innings pitched.

Mizzou dropped the series finale on Sunday losing 4-2. Tigers' starter Jacob Cantleberry proved to be a bright spot for the team in Sunday's loss, throwing six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. Problems arose for the Tigers in the seventh inning as North Florida scored all four of their runs against the Mizzou bullpen.

The Tigers will continue their 2019 campaign in Florida on Feb. 19 against Florida A&M. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.