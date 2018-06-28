Missouri baseball breaks the Top 25

COLUMBIA - After Missouri baseball’s clean sweep this past weekend against La Salle, the Tigers found themselves in the top 25 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Missouri has not broken the top 25 since March 28, 2018.

The Tigers will head into Tuesday night’s game at No. 24 and face No. 20 Wichita State. Missouri and Wichita State have met 10 different times with each team winning five games apiece.

Missouri is 1-0 this season against ranked opponents after knocking off No. 24 Miami on the road. Missouri is currently on an eight-game win streak, averaging 7.6 runs per game and only allowing 1.88 runs. The Tigers have scored in the first inning in 10 of 16 games this season, going 9-1 in those games.

Mizzou will lean on veterans Brett Bond and Brain Sharp to get the offense heated up.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m from Taylor Stadium in Columbia.