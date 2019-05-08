Missouri baseball comes back to get series win against Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - Despite losing game one against Tennessee, Missouri rallied to win the second two games of the three-game weekend series.

Missouri controlled game one on Friday through three and a half innings, but the Vols came from behind to score 10 runs in the second half of the game, resulting in an 11-5 victory. The Tigers' pitching contributed to Missouri's loss, giving up a total of 11 walks in the game, only the third time Mizzou has given up 10-plus walks in a game this season.

The Tigers came back in game two with a 6-2 victory. Missouri catcher Chad McDaniel had a career day with four RBIs, a single-game best for the sophomore.

Game three proved to be a big one for the Tigers, coming back from a seven-run deficit to earn the 10-8 victory. Sophomore McDaniel, senior Connor Brumfield and senior Paul Gomez can be credited for Missouri's seven-run third inning that put the Tigers back in the game. The offensive comeback combined with pitcher TJ Sikkema's no-hit shutout relief appearance led to the Tigers' victory on Sunday.

Up next, Missouri will take on Vanderbilt in Nashville for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. First pitch for game one is scheduled at 6:30 p.m.