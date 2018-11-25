Missouri baseball cruises past Florida

COLUMBIA - After losing three straight games, Missouri got back on track against No. 4 Florida with a 10-1 win led by the pitching of Tanner Houck.

Houck pitched eight full innings and recorded six strikeouts with just one run allowed.

Offensively, the Tigers scored 10 runs for the first time in 16 games led by a pair of home runs by Zach Lavy. Brett Peel also extended his 29-game on base streak with a single in the third inning, which is three shy of the school record.

After the win, Missouri improves to 21-11 with a 7-4 conference record.

The run support for Missouri came early on in the second inning as Brett Bond hit a solo shot giving the Tigers a one-run lead. Later in the inning, Missouri added to the lead with Lavy's first home run of the game to make it 3-0.

The Tigers added to their lead an inning later as Josh Lester hit a double to the right for two more runs batted in before scoring later in the inning off a fielders choice. The runs gave Missouri a 6-0 lead after three innings.

The offense kept coming for Mizzou later in the game with Lavy hitting his second two-run home run of the game to make it 8-0 before Ryan Howard made it 10-0 with a RBI single to left field.

On the mound, Houck continued to pitch well retiring 21 out of the first 22 batters faced in the game.

Although Florida finally added a run in the eighth inning off Houck, it was not enough as Missouri earned the victory.

Missouri will close out the three-game series against Florida Sunday, Apr. 5 at 1:05 p.m. CT.