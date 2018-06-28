Missouri baseball drops second straight to Milwaukee

COLUMBIA - Following a disappointing 7-4 defeat on Friday, in which Missouri allowed its highest run total of the season, the Tigers lost to the Milwaukee Panthers 5-1 on Saturday.

After the loss, Missouri falls to 10-3 on the season with one game left in the series.

On the mound, Tanner Houck recorded his first loss of the season and gave up seven hits, five runs, but recorded nine strikeouts.

Logan Pearson opened up the offense for Missouri with a lead-off double to left field in the second inning. This hit helped set up Zach Lavy who intentionally got in a rundown. Pearson scored on the play to make it 1-0 Missouri.

Despite the loss, Pearson led all Tigers with three of Missouri's six hits in the game.

Milwaukee got on the board off of a sacrifice ground out by Derek Peake. Luke Meeter scored on the play to tie the game at one after three innings.

The Panthers got their first lead of the game in the fifth inning off of a one-out triple. Daulton Varsho beat the throw home on the play giving Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Later in the fifth, Mitch Ghelfi got a base hit and scored two runners off of an error by Mizzou to give Milwaukee a three-run lead. Another run later in the inning for the Panthers put Missouri into a four-run hole halfway through the game.

Although Austin Schwaab and Austin Tribby pitched two scoreless innings for Missouri, the Mizzou offense failed to put up runs late in the game against Brian Keller who pitched seven innings and allowed just six hits for the Panthers.

Missouri wraps up its three-game series against Milwaukee Sunday, Mar. 8 at 1:05 p.m. CT.