Missouri baseball earns series victory against Kentucky

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team came away with a series victory against Kentucky over the weekend.

The Tigers dropped the series opener on Friday, 4-2. A Missouri error in the sixth inning proved to be costly, allowing two unearned runs to score and ultimately giving Kentucky the lead. Mizzou was unable to get the bats going at the right time, leaving nine base runners stranded throughout the game.

Saturday's game ended in a more exciting fashion for the Tigers, earning a 5-4 walk-off victory. Mizzou headed into the bottom of the ninth inning tied with Kentucky at four runs apiece. Junior Austin James was the hero for the Tigers, earning an RBI walk-off single driving in junior Peter Zimmermann for the victory.

Junior starter TJ Sikkema carried the Tigers to victory on Sunday, earning a career-high 11 strikeouts on the day. Mizzou took advantage of four Kentucky errors in the game, which led to seven unearned runs for the Tigers and a final score of 9-2.

Mizzou claimed its first series victory over Kentucky since 2014. Up next, the Tigers will be on the road against SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.