Missouri baseball extends winning streak, shuts out Appalachian State

COLUMBIA - Preseason All-American Tanner Houck was one out away from a complete-game shutout Friday night as Missouri defeated Appalachian State 4-0 Friday night.

Mizzou (13-1) hasn't lost since the season opener to Eastern Michigan. The 13-game winning streak is tied for the longest active streak nationally.

In 8.2 innings, Houck only allowed 4 hits and pitched around three errors and two walks to earn his second victory of the season.

Offensively, freshman LF Kameron Misner started the scoring for Mizzou with an RBI single in the first inning to score Robbie Glendinning. He earned another RBI in the two-run tiger seventh, scoring sophomore Connor Brumfield. Misner finished 2-5 with 2 RBI.

Appalachian State (6-7) made it interesting in the ninth inning, getting runners on first and third base with only one out. Houck forced a popout from senior Avery Jackson for out number two. Houck was then pulled Houck for sophomore Ty Shoaff.

Shoaff walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, and was pulled for junior Nolan Gromacki. With the bases loaded and two outs, Gromacki redshirt junior Jared McCarver to earn the save and a win for Houck.

The Tigers and Mountaineers will face off two more times this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Sophomore Michael Plassmeyer and junior Andy Toelken are slated to take the mound for the Tigers.