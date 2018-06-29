Missouri baseball loses both games of doubleheader, series to Youngstown State

COLUMBIA – Sloppy fielding and unproductive hitting did the Missouri baseball team in on Saturday, as the Tigers dropped both games of a doubleheader to Youngstown State.

In game one, a solid outing from sophomore pitcher Tanner Houck was wasted by defensive miscues. The Tigers lost game one, 4-3.

Missouri committed four errors in the game, all of them throwing errors. In addition, Youngstown State was able to take a one-run lead in the eighth inning off a passed ball that Tiger catcher Jack Klages couldn't handle.

The Tigers took the lead back in the bottom half of the inning. First baseman Zach Lavy started the scoring off with an RBI double, and third baseman Brian Sharp hit Lavy in on the very next at bat.

However, Missouri gave the lead right back in the top half of the ninth. Penguin catcher Hunter Snyder tied the game with an RBI single, and center fielder Lorenzo Arcuri drove in the game winner on a sacrifice fly to right field.

Arcuri had two RBI for Youngstown State, and scored on the passed ball in the eighth inning.

The strong point for both teams in this one was the starting pitching. Missouri's Tanner Houck and Youngstown State's Jeremy Quinlan combined for 15 strikeouts in 11 innings of work, and allowed only one earned run each.

Game two was another low-scoring affair that saw the Penguins come away with another one-run victory, 3-2.

Youngstown State got to Tiger pitcher Austin Tribby for two runs in the first inning, and the Penguins kept the lead the rest of the game.

The only scoring offense Missouri was able to muster came off the bat of right fielder Trey Harris. The sophomore drove in shortstop Ryan Howard with a single in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one.

While Missouri struggled at the plate in general, the Tigers especially struggled when it came to moving the few runners they got on base. Harris's RBI single was the only hit the Tigers could manage in 19 at bats with runners on base.

Missouri was also unable to take advantage of a shaky start from Youngstown State pitcher Collin Floyd. Even though the freshman only alowed one earned run in five innings of work, Floyd walked six Tiger batters.

With the losses, Missouri falls to 13-5 on the season. The Tigers conclude their homestand with a two-game, midweek series against Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.