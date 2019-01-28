Missouri Baseball's Misner named Preseason All-American for the second time

COLUMBIA - The start of the 2019 Missouri baseball season is still a few weeks away, but one player is already receiving accolades.

Junior outfielder Kameron Misner has been named Second Team Preseason All-American by Baseball America. This recognition is not the first for Misner this offseason. He was also named a Second Team Preseason All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings earlier this month.

Although Misner missed the final 22 games of the 2018 season due to injury, he still made an impression batting .360 overall with 13 stolen bases and a .497 on-base percentage.

Misner is entering his junior season as a career .311 hitter with 11 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and a .414 on-base percentage. The Tigers will be kicking off their 2019 campaign on the road Feb. 15 against North Florida.