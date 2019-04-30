Missouri baseball's TJ Sikkema earns SEC weekly honor

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference league office named Missouri baseball's junior TJ Sikkema "Pitcher of the Week" on Monday after his start against South Carolina on Saturday.

Sikkema pitched seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Gamecocks and didn't allow a single hit.

Saturday's performance was Sikkema's fourth, 10-plus strikeout outing of the season and good enough to surpass Max Scherzer on Mizzou's all-time strikeout list for seventh place.

This is the first time Sikkema has earned the SEC "Pitcher of the Week" honor, but it is his third career award from the league office.