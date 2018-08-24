Missouri baseball's winning streak comes to an end against Arkansas

COLUMBIA - The No. 20 Missouri Tigers baseball team lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks 9-2 Friday, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 20 games.

Arkansas (19-4, 4-0 SEC) scored five runs in the second inning and led wire-to-wire to win its seventh consecutive game.

Mizzou (20-2, 3-1 SEC) had as many errors as runs scored. One error came in the five-run Arkansas second inning that allowed two unearned runs to score off of Tiger starting pitcher Tanner Houck.

The Preseason All-American, Houck surrendered five runs, three earned, in only 3.2 innings pitched.

That's when a two hour, eleven minute rain and lightning delay ceased play. The game was originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start, but with impending weather, it was moved up to a noon start.

While Houck couldn't return, Razorback starting pitcher Blaine Knight returned to finish six innings, allowing two runs.

Trailing 6-0, Mizzou attempted to climb back in the game with runs scored in the fifth and sixth innings to make the score 6-2.

However, the Razorbacks would respond with runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to put the Tigers away.

Mizzou and Arkansas will play game two of the series Saturday at 2 p.m.