Missouri baseball snags one win from Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE - The Missouri baseball team took on the Vanderbilt Commodores for a three-game series over the weekend.

The Tigers took the early lead in game one on Friday, but Vanderbilt's offense came back to snag a 5-2 victory. Missouri pitching gave up all five runs in the first four innings, leaving the offense unable to make a comeback.

The Tigers came back to win game two, 5-2. Mizzou starter TJ Sikkema pitched six solid innings, only giving up two runs. Sophomore Ian Bedell closed the game for the Tigers with three shutout innings.

Vanderbilt took game three from the Tigers, 7-2, to get the series victory. The Commodores scored all seven runs in the first three innings. Despite the loss, the Tigers saw a bright spot in the combined pitching effort from Cameron Dulle and Luke Anderson to shut out Vanderbilt in the final six innings of the game.

Up next, Mizzou will take on the Florida Gators at home on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for a three-game series and their regular season finale. First pitch for game one is scheduled at 6:30 p.m.