Missouri Baseball sweeps Northwestern

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team swept Northwestern over the weekend in a three-game series at home.

TJ Sikkema led the Tigers on the mound in game one, limiting the Wildcats to one run in seven innings of work. Senior Paul Gomez proved to be the difference maker at the plate for the Tigers, driving in a two-run double in the seventh inning which ultimately resulted in a 3-2 victory for the Tigers.

The bats from both teams proved to be more alive in game two, resulting in a 16-11 victory for the Tigers. Four different Mizzou players, including senior Tony Ortiz, smashed a home run off of Wildcat pitching, and seven players recorded multi-hit days.

Ortiz again played a key role in the Tigers' win on Sunday going deep in the first inning for a three-run home run. Sophomore pitcher Ian Bedell also proved to be a bright spot in the game, pitching three scoreless innings to snag his first save of the year and lead the Tigers to a 9-4 victory.

The series sweep against Northwestern leaves the Tigers with a perfect 4-0 record at home this season. The Tigers are set to face Arkansas State on Tuesday at Taylor Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 in the afternoon.