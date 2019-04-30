Missouri baseball sweeps South Carolina

COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team swept the South Carolina Gamecocks in a three-game series over the weekend.

After struggling to get on the board in the first two innings, Mizzou's offense was able to string together several hits to put numbers on the board. Mizzou's combined pitching effort from starter Jacob Cantleberry and reliever Ian Bedell was good enough to lead the Tigers to a 5-2 victory in game one.

Game two proved to be smooth sailing for the Tigers behind starter TJ Sikkema, leading the team to an 11-0 victory. Sikkema went seven innings, not allowing any hits and punching out 10. Sikkema's performance in game two was good enough to pass Max Scherzer on the Tigers' all-time strikeout list and earn him SEC "Pitcher of the Week" honors.

The Tigers earned the sweep in game three, winning 9-7. Coming from a four-run deficit in the first, Mizzou's offense chipped away the rest of the game for the comeback. Junior Peter Zimmermann hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lead the Tigers to victory.

The series sweep against the Gamecocks is the first three-game SEC series sweep for Mizzou since 2017 against Tennessee. Up next, the Tigers will take on Southeast Missouri on Wednesday at home. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.