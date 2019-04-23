Missouri baseball swept by No. 6 Georgia

ATHENS, GA. - No. 6 Georgia swept the Missouri baseball team in a three-game series over the weekend.

Georgia starter Emerson Hancock shut out the Tigers in game one on Thursday, going eight innings with 11 strikeouts. Despite earning the loss, Mizzou starter Jacob Cantleberry pitched five no-hit innings until giving up three runs in the sixth, ultimately resulting in the Tigers' 3-0 loss.

The Tigers started game two strong with the bases loaded in the top of the first with zero outs, but a triple play turned by Georgia left Mizzou empty handed in the inning. Georgia carried its defensive momentum to the plate in the bottom half of the inning to score four. Mizzou scored two runs in the second, but it was not enough to overcome the Bulldogs, resulting in a 5-2 loss.

Mizzou's offense remained silent in game three on Saturday. The Tigers could only come up with one hit against the Bulldogs, which resulted in a 4-2 defeat.

Despite losing all three against Georgia, the Tigers remain a ranked team in the RPI standings, coming in at No. 22 this week. Up next, the Tigers will face Missouri State at home on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.