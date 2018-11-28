Missouri baseball wins second straight series

COLUMBIA — The Missouri baseball team withstood an Auburn comeback attempt on their way to a 4-3 win Saturday.

With the win, the Tigers took the series versus Auburn two games to one. This is the second consecutive series win for Missouri, going back to last weekend's series win over Arkansas.

Missouri turned to pitcher Michael Plassmeyer to build off of Tanner Houck's stellar performance Friday night, and the freshman did not disappoint. Plassmeyer went 5.2 innings, allowing no runs on three hits.

On the offensive side, the Tigers jumped on Auburn early for three runs. Two of those came off a home run by catcher Brett Bond in the second inning.

The Tigers held a 3-0 lead until the seventh, when Auburn slowly started to claw back with a run in each of the last three innings.

However, an RBI single by Trey Harris in the eighth was all Missouri needed to stay ahead, as Brian Sharp was able to close things out in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

After the win, Missouri improves to 20-14 on the season, and 4-8 in SEC play. The Tigers' next game is against Missouri State in Springfield on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m.