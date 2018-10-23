Missouri-based B2 lands in Colorado Springs after emergency

By: The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.

A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, said the base's first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He referred questions about the emergency and where the plane was headed to officials at its home base, Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Officials there didn't immediately provide those details.

The B2, which costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar. It carries a two-person crew.