Missouri-Based Isle of Capri Promotes McDowell to CEO

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-based Isle of Capri Casinos Inc. has announced the promotion of Virginia McDowell to chief executive officer effective April 25.



McDowell is currently the company's president and chief operating officer. She will continue to serve as president after succeeding the retiring James B. Perry as CEO.



Isle of Capri says Perry will continue working with the company as its executive chairman to provide strategic direction.



McDowell has been in the gambling industry for 30 years and has held leadership positions across the U.S. She joined Isle of Capri in July 2007 as president and chief operating officer.



The company owns 15 casinos across the country, including three in Missouri.