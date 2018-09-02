Missouri-based Mercy Health system announces layoffs

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A Missouri-based Catholic health care system said roughly 350 jobs it plans to cut in four states include 126 in the St. Louis region.

Mercy Health of Chesterfield said in a statement Thursday that the job cuts are in response to what it called "economic and environmental challenges." Mercy also says its thoughts and prayers are with affected workers, who will receive outplacement services and severance packages.

Mercy said most of the reductions are non-clinical and part of its revenue-management department.

Mercy has eliminated at least 446 positions nationwide since 2010, and Thursday's announcement pushes that number closer to 800.