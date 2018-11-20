Missouri basketball 2015 SEC schedule unveiled

4 years 3 months 4 days ago Friday, August 15 2014
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The SEC Network unveiled the conference's 2015 basketball conference schedule Friday night, including Mizzou's 2015 conference opponents. The Missouri Tigers will open league play for the first time under Kim Anderson with a home date against LSU on January 8. The game will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

The SEC Network was launched on Thursday night and became the most successful new cable network launch in history. The Network, which is already available in more than 90 million homes, gives Mizzou Basketball a record number of full-national TV games.

Missouri will host six games in league play against teams that qualified for postseason competition a year ago. In addition to LSU, which advanced to the National Invitation Tournament last season, the Tigers will also host NCAA Final Four qualifiers Kentucky (January 29) and Florida (February 24), as well as NCAA Sweet 16 advancer, Tennessee (January 17). They will also host Arkansas again this season. The Tigers swept the series with the Razorbacks in 2013-14 and have won three consecutive meetings overall. The sixth postseason qualifier on Mizzou's home SEC schedule is Texas A&M.

The final three home SEC games feature Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn. Ole Miss comes to Mizzou Arena for the first time since 2013 and Mississippi State, coached by Kansas City native Rick Ray, comes to Columbia for the second consecutive year. Auburn, under the direction of first year head coach Bruce Pearl, will be the home finale for Mizzou.

Head coach Kim Anderson said, "That's a fantastic home schedule for our fans and a very challenging schedule for our young team. The Southeastern Conference is on the rise and you look at the coaches we have in our league and the players returning across this conference, you are going to see some battle-tested SEC teams heading into postseason play next March."

Missouri's nine road dates in SEC action include games against Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama, South Carolina, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Mississippi State.

Game times for all Saturday SEC Network and Fox Sports Network games will be announced by the league office later this summer.

Mizzou's non-conference schedule will also be announced in the near future. The full SEC conference schedule is listed below:

Mizzou Basketball's 2015 Southeastern Conference Schedule
Date Day Opponent Location Time Network
Jan. 8 Thursday LSU Mizzou Arena 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 10 Saturday at Auburn Auburn, Ala. TBD SEC Network
Jan. 13 Tuesday at Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 8 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 17 Saturday Tennessee Mizzou Arena TBD SEC Network
Jan. 21 Wednesday at Texas A&M College Station, Texas 6 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 24 Saturday Arkansas Mizzou Arena 1 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 29 Thursday Kentucky Mizzou Arena 8 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 31 Saturday Ole Miss Mizzou Arena TBD FSN
Feb. 4 Wednesday at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 8 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 7 Saturday Texas A&M Mizzou Arena 5 p.m. ESPNU
Feb. 10 Tuesday at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 14 Saturday Mississippi State Mizzou Arena 3 p.m. ESPNU
Feb. 18 Wednesday at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 8 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 21 Saturday at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. TBD SEC Network
Feb. 24 Tuesday Florida Mizzou Arena 8 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 28 Saturday at Georgia Athens, Ga. 11 a.m. ESPNU
March 3 Tuesday Auburn Mizzou Arena 8 p.m. SEC Network
March 7 Saturday at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. TBD SEC Network
March 11-15 Wed./Sun. SEC Tournament Nashville, Tenn. TBD SEC/ESPN

