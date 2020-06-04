Missouri Basketball Adds Transfer Cameron Biedscheid

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, January 21 2014 Jan 21, 2014 Tuesday, January 21, 2014 11:40:00 AM CST January 21, 2014 in Tiger Talk
By: Brent Pearson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball announced the addition of transfer Cameron Biedscheid Tuesday. 

Biedscheid, a St. Louis native, played two years at Notre Dame before making the move to the Tigers. He will be eligible to play after completion of the 2014 fall semester and will be classified as a redshirt sophomore.

The 6-foot-7 wing attended Cardinal Ritter Prep where he was named 2012 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 31.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists in high school. 

He played 34 games as a freshman at Notre Dame and averaged 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds. 

