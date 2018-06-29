Missouri Basketball Announce Dates for Blackout, Gold Rush

COLUMBIA — Missouri Basketball has announced the dates for the Blackout and Gold Rush games this season Tuesday.

The Blackout game takes place when the Tigers host the Florida Gators Feb. 19 in their first trip to Columbia. The Gators currently rank No. 7 in the AP poll with a record of 19-3 on the season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and former coach Mike Anderson make the trip to Mizzou Arena March 5 when the basketball program encourages fans to participate in the Gold Rush.

Mizzou remains undefeated at home this year and with a 15-game home court winning streak, the seventh longest active streak in the country.

The game against Florida tips at 8 p.m. and the match up versus Arkansas begins at 6 p.m.