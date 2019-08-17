Missouri basketball announced non-conference schedule Friday

COLUMBIA - Tiger basketball is still way over the horizon, but its non-conference schedule has been finalized. Some of the schedule had been announced before. Friday's release rounded out the missing spots.

The Tigers will open the season at Mizzou Arena in the CBE Hall of Fame classic regionals. Mizzou will take on Wofford in the opening round Nov. 13. Wofford finished last year 28-7, and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Mizzou will face Maryland Eastern-Shore at home Nov. 15 before traveling to Cincinnati to play the Xavier Musketeers, which were another tournament team last year. They made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to Arizona.

Following that, the Tigers will continue the CBE Classic championship rounds in the Sprint Center in Kansas City Nov. 23-24. They'll face former Big 12 rival Kansas State Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. The other semifinal round will be played between North Carolina and Northwestern. The winners of each will later play Dec. 24 while the losers will play each other that same day as well.

The Tigers will return to Mizzou Arena for a three game home stretch versus Arkansas State Dec. 1, Northern Illinois Dec. 4, and Nebraska Omaha Dec. 9.

Mizzou's next three games get tougher. A trip to Tucson Dec. 19 will pit the Tigers against Arizona. The Wildcats are perennial basketball juggernauts. They've missed the NCAA Tournament only one time since 1984.

The Tigers will return home Dec. 19 to face another tough opponent, the North Carolina State Wolfpack. On the way to last years Sweet 16 appearance, NC State took down top seeded Villanova.

The season culminates in the annual Braggin' Rights Game at the Scottrade Center against Illinois Dec. 23. Last year's contest came down to a three pointer from Illinois' Rayvonte Rice to take a 62-59 Fighting Illini win.

The non-conference schedule rounds out with two home games against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Dec. 29 and Savannah State Jan. 2, 2016.