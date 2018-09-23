Missouri Basketball announces Isabell, Wright to transfer

COLUMBIA - Missouri men's basketball head coach Kim Anderson issued a statement announcing sophomore guards Namon Wright and Tremaine Isabell will transfer from the university Tuesday. Anderson's full statement provided by Mizzou Athletics is as followed:

"Tremaine Isabell and Namon Wright have made the Mizzou Men's Basketball program aware of their intentions to transfer. We will fully support these requests on the condition of Tremaine and Namon completing their academic requirements to close the semester. We appreciate what both Tremaine and Namon contributed during their time with the program and wish them the best as they continue to pursue their academic and athletic goals."

Wright, a 6'5" guard from Los Angeles, averaged 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the 2015-16 season. He led the team in rebounds and minutes played in 25 starts.

Isabell, a 6-foot guard from Seattle, averaged 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during the season, which included a suspension for a violation of team rules during Southeastern Conference play.

The Tigers (10-21, 3-15 SEC) did not participate in postseason play this season due to self-imposed sanctions prior to the release of an NCAA investigation into the program under former head coach Frank Haith.

With the transfers of Wright and Isabell and senior Ryan Rosburg graduating, Mizzou currently has seven scholarship players on the roster. There are three incoming scholarship players already committed for next season, leaving three scholarships available to Anderson and the Tigers.