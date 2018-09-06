Missouri Basketball Barnstorming Tour Hits Macon

MACON, MO -- As tons of Tiger fans filled a line to get their memorabilia marked by former Missouri basketball players, a group of high school all-stars had mixed emotions in anticipation of their game.

"There were some nerves going on," said La Plata basketball player Weston Smith." "A lot of us hadn't played in a while. Basketball's been over for a little bit now, but once you got out there it felt like normal."

"I wasn't really nervous," said Macon basketball player Jakeb Linear. "I just saw they were dunking and I thought it was pretty cool. I wanted to dunk on Steve Moore, but it didn't happen, I never got the chance."

Even if linear never got a dunk off, the game was far from lacking in rim-rattlers. But the hostile hoops antics aren't necessarily the highlight for every player.

Fun for the high schoolers. Fun for the fans. And fun for the Tigers.

"What I got out of it, it's just, it's flattering," said former Missouri Tiger Jarrett Sutton. "Just to see the support for our program. but I've seen this for four years. We've got great fans."