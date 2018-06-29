Missouri Basketball Beats South Carolina

COLUMBIA - Missouri beat SEC foe South Carolina 82-74 Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri improved to 15-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

Point guards Jabari Brown and Jordan Clarkson propelled Missouri on offense, with Brown netting 24 points and Clarkson with 22. 12 of Brown's points and six of Clarkson's came via the three-pointer.

South Carolina trailed early and struggled to catch up with Missouri. Senior Brenton Williams led the offensive charge with 32 points of his own; 21 coming outside the paint.

Missouri's next game is this Tuesday against Arkansas on the road at Bud Walton Arena.