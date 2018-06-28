Missouri Basketball Defeats Mississippi State 85-66

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 85-66 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers improve to 20-9 overall on the season and 8-8 in SEC play. With the win, Missouri snapped a losing streak of two consecutive games. The Tigers have won 20 games in each of their three seasons under coach Frank Haith.

Jabari Brown led the charge with 21 points for the Tigers. Jordan Clarkson netted 14 points of his own, and Earnest Ross scored 11 points.

Even more impressive was the production outside of the Big 3 of Brown, Clarkson, and Ross. The rest of the team combined for 39 points. Keanau Post scored 14 points, setting a new career high. Torren Jones had eight points, all coming from inside the arc. Wes Clark threw seven points of his own.

For Mississippi State, Fred Thomas scored 18 points to lead the team. 12 of his points came from outside the arc. Gavin Ware also scored 13 points.

Missouri will host Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena for their final home game of the season Wednesday.