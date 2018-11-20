Missouri Basketball Defeats Tennessee

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 75-70 Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

Production from the bench kept Missouri alive in this game. Torren Jones scored eight points from the field, and Tony Criswell and Keanau Post put up five and four points of their own, respectively.

The Tigers started the game hot thanks to Jabari Brown, who scored 11 points in the first eight minutes. Brown did not net a point again until midway through the second half. He finished the game leading the team with 24 points. Earnest Ross netted 15 points of his own and recorded four steals for the Tigers. Johnathan Williams, III contributed 10 points.

For the Volunteers, Jordan McRae led the charge with 31 points. However, he shot 10-23 from the field and went three for 11 outside the arc. Josh Richardson made nine free throws in 11 opportunities. Jarnell Stokes put up 13 points of his own.

With the win today, the Tigers keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. They improve to 18-7 overall and 6-6 in SEC play.

Missouri will host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday.