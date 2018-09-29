Missouri basketball drops third straight in blowout loss to Texas A&M

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team had no answer to a red-hot No. 21 Texas A&M offense Saturday, as the Tigers fell to the Aggies, 84-69.

Texas A&M shot 51.7 percent from the field in the game, while Missouri only shot 42.1 percent. The Aggies also had four players in double figures, while the Tigers only had two.

As was the case when these two teams last met, the Tigers kept this one close early. However, a two-point lead quickly turned into a 17-point halftime lead, as the Aggies closed the half on a 23-8 run in the last 7:22 of the first half.

Both senior Ryan Rosburg and sophomore Tremaine Isabell have seen a bigger role in the Tiger offense since the dismissal of Wes Clark. Saturday, Isabell stepped up with a careet-high seven field goals, a season-high five assists, and led the team with 17 points on the night. Rosburg added 15 points on 5-6 shooting from both the field and the foul line.

After Texas A&M got out to a 26 point with just under three minutes to go, Missouri closed out the game on an 11-0 run. 26 was the largest lead for the Aggies on the night.

With the loss, Missouri falls to 10-19 on the season. The Tigers will hit the road for the last time this season on Tuesday, March 1, when they take on LSU.