Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its first SEC road game of the season Sunday against South Carolina, 85-75.

The Tigers (9-5, 0-2 SEC) committed 20 turnovers, compared to just 11 assists, that led to 33 points for the Gamecocks.

Freshman guard Javon Pickett scored a career high 21 points, and was joined in double figures by guards Mark Smith and Jordan Geist. However, the Gamecocks (8-7, 3-0 SEC) led a more balanced attack that saw five reach double digits.

The other big difference was in bench production, where South Carolina outscored Missouri 33-13.

Forward Jeremiah Tilmon continued his ongoing foul troubles. The sophomore fouled out in just 13 minutes, contributing four points without a rebound or assist.

MU managed to cut the deficit to three with a little more than three minutes left, but SC was able to put the game away with an ensuing 10-2 run.

Missouri returns to Mizzou Arena Wednesday night looking for its conference win against Alabama. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.