Missouri basketball lands JUCO product

COLUMBIA - Cuonzo Martin added a surprise addition to his roster on Monday, with a 7-foot JUCO commit.

Axel Okongo verbally committed to the Tigers on Monday via social media. He comes to Mid-Missouri from the Northwest College Trappers in Wyoming. Before college, the JUCO product played for Thetford Academy in Quebec, Canada.

Okongo averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in just seven minutes of play per game for the Trappers.

He has not filled out any of the scholarship paperwork, but is set to fill the Tiger's 13th and final scholarship for the 2019-2020 season. He will have two years of eligibility at Mizzou.