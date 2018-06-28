Missouri Basketball Opens Season With a Win

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 11 2011 Nov 11, 2011 Friday, November 11, 2011 7:31:00 PM CST November 11, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Megan Clark
COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball won against Southeast Missouri State in the season opener.

Southeast Missouri State's Marcus Brister passed to Tyler Stone, who scored, giving the Redhawks the 7-0 lead. Later on, Ricardo Ratliffe scores, bringing the Tigers to a 27-25 lead. In the last play of the half, Phil Pressey scores, putting Mizzou up 38-36. Marcus Denmon scored a layup and then closed out the game with a dunk.

Missouri ended the game with an 83-68 win.

