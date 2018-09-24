Missouri basketball player arrested for alleged DWI, suspended

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball forward Mitchell Smith was arrested early Sunday morning by the Boone County Sheriff's Department and charged with a DWI.

Smith was released after paying a $500 bond.

Per an MU team official, Smith has been suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week.

The Missouri student-athlete handbook states that athletes arrested for DWI are suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week and a first offense is handled within the athletic department.

Smith joins Noah Robinson and Jordan Barnett as Tiger athletes arrested for a DWI this year.

He averaged 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11 games as a freshman in 2016-17 before tearing his ACL against LSU. He missed all of last season while recovering.

The Tigers tip off the new season Nov. 6 against Central Arkansas.