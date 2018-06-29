Missouri Basketball's Zach Price Arrested on Assault Charges

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department arrested Missouri basketball player James Zach Price, 20, early Thursday morning on suspicion of third degree assault and third degree domestic assault.

Columbia Police confirmed officers were dispatched to Heather Lane and Ash Street around 1:17 a.m. where Price was involved in a disturbance with a male and female. Price and the male have been in an ongoing dispute while living together.

According to the statement from the Columbia Police Department, Price followed the male and female in his own vehicle to Stadium Boulevard where he then blocked the male victim's vehicle with his. Police said Price exited his vehicle and confronted the male victim and punched him in the face. The female victim attempted to intervene but police said she was pushed to the ground. The male victim and female victim received minor injuries.

Also during the disturbance, Price's vehicle collided with the male victim's vehicle. Price has been released from the Boone County Jail.

Price is a transfer to the Mizzou program from Louisville. Due to NCAA eligibility rules, Price was required to sit out through the 2013-14 season. He transfered to Missouri at end of June 2013.

"We are aware of last night's incident involving Zach Price and have suspended him from our program immediately," Missouri head coach Frank Haith said in a statement from KOMU. "We are working to gather facts related to the incident and will handle our actions with him internally."