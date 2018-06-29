Missouri Basketball Team Wants to Attack the Basket

KANSAS CITY - "If you take jump shots, you're not going to play. We need to drive the ball to the lane."

Missouri Interim coach Tim Fuller made the message plain and simple: the Tigers want to score in the paint. At one point during the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Earnest Ross had missed three 3-pointers, and Coach Fuller wanted his senior guard to change his style of play.

"I said 'If you shoot another three I'm taking you out, so drive the ball,'" said Fuller. "Sometimes it has to be that point blank with him. And then he started to drive the ball, and once he saw the ball going through the rim that way he'd just continue to do it."

Missouri hopes to take full advantage of their athletic guard trio of Ross, Jabari Brown, and Jordan Clarkson to attack the basket and create opportunities for the rest of their teammates.

"In practice coach has been talking about attacking the basket, getting to the rim, and creating for the bigs," said Ross.

"Our bigs are going to be able to play off of penetration," said Fuller. "When we're able to get into the paint, we know that's our first option. We always talk about making that pocket pass and dropping the ball off down into the paint."

Missouri's attacking style of play has also translated to more attempts at the free-throw line for the Tigers. Mizzou has averaged over 15 more free-throws than their opponents per game through the first three contests of the year.

Gardner-Webb travels to Columbia to play at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23. Game time is set for 2:30 CST.