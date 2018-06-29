Missouri Beats Longhorns For First Time Since 1997

COLUMBIA (AP) - Kendial Lawrence topped 100 yards with a touchdown in relief of injured Henry Josey and Missouri's defense kept No. 21 Texas out of the end zone for the first time since 2004 in a 17-5 upset on Saturday that ended a six-game losing streak in the series.

James Franklin completed his first 10 passes and ran for a 2-yard score for the Tigers (5-5, 3-4 Big 12), who beat Texas for the first time since 1997. Lawrence had 106 yards on 18 carries with a 35-yard score in the second quarter.

Texas (6-3, 3-3) entered with injury concerns at running back and was held to 76 yards rushing in only its third road game of the year. Missouri allowed only a chip-shot field goal for the game's first score and a safety off a blocked punt in the third quarter.