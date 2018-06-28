Missouri Better Business Bureau gives tips for safer Cyber Monday
COLUMBIA - With an increase in scams and credit card data breaches, avid online shoppers are offering advice on how they stay safe while shopping online.
It's predicted US shoppers will spend more than $2 billion on Cyber Monday. However, that does leave room for hackers to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.
The Missouri Better Business Bureau has provided the following tips to keep in mind when doing online shopping:
- Protect your computer by iinstall a firewall, anti-virus and anti-spyware software.
- Check a site's security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with "https://." You also may see a picture of a small closed lock in the lower right corner of the screen.
- Shop trustworthy websites.
- Protect personal information by not using public wi-fi, which can make it easier for hacker to read credit card or other personal information.
- Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may display free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge.
- Check your statement regularly for unauthorized charges. If you see an unauthorized charge, please call your credit card provider or bank to dispute the charges.
- If you're shopping from your mobile device, use cellular data for a more secure internet connection.
Despite there being less Cyber Monday shoppers, experts say they will buy more this year.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in