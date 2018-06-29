Missouri bid to strip scholarships if athletes strike pulled

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker has withdrawn a bill that sought to strip scholarships from college athletes who go on strike or refuse to play for reasons unrelated to health.

Republican state Rep. Rick Brattin dropped the 5-day-old legislation Wednesday. He says he introduced the measure last Friday merely to entice dialogue about what he considers "an extremely important topic."

Brattin's proposed the measure in response to last month's threat by University of Missouri football players to not play due to the administration's handling of racial discrimination complaints at its main campus.

The players' participation helped force changes at the school, including the resignations of the university system's president and Columbia campus' chancellor.