Missouri Bikers Help Raise Money For Charity

COLUMBIA- Saturday was the second annual Show Me 100 Bike Ride hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri.

Bikers had the option of three different courses to ride, 100 miles, 62 miles and 31 miles. It was $25 to enter and all the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald House.

After the ride, bikers could enjoy the free Lifestyle Festival with activities, a bike clinic for kids, food, live music and a beer garden. There were also booths from sponsors around Columbia and 20 percent of their income from the festival went to the Ronald McDonald House.